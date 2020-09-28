BBNaija: Gov Abiodun congratulates Laycon

Describes him as face of positive revolution in African entertainment

Governor Dapo Abiodun

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has congratulated the winner of the 2020 BBNaija lockdown show, Mr. Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, popularly known as Laycon.

The Governor who took to his social media handles to express his delight at the feat achieved by a worthy citizen of Ogun State described the winner as a pacesetter who has used his academic and social prowess in the right direction.

Governor Abiodun, in the congratulatory message, said “I am delighted to congratulate one of our own in Ogun State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, aka @itslaycon for emerging winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown”.

He said, “the pacesetter that you are, you have emerged one of the best in academic and social engagements, so this victory is aptly a confirmation of your brilliance, intellect, and maturity”.

“Our administration will continue to support and empower the youth via numerous channels, towards inclusion, job creation, and the utility of our natural youthful energy”.

“Youths of Ogun State, Nigeria, Africa and in fact the world over, see you as the face of positive revolution in the history of African entertainment”.

It would be recalled that Laycon won the Big Brother Naija Season 5 on Sunday by a very wide margin.

“The finale of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Edition was contested by five housemates: Laycon, Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee”.

“Laycon took 60 per cent of the votes, with his closest rival, Dorathy, amassing 21.85 per cent of the final day votes. Nengi scored 15.03 per cent, while Neo had 1.94 per cent and Vee 1.18 per cent”.

Laycon, a musician, goes home with a cash prize of N30 million, a trip for two to Dubai, watch the finals of the UEFA Champions League, and received a year supply of several food products, all amounting to N85 million”.

