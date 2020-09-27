BBNaija grand finale kicks off as FireBoy performs

The much-anticipated finale just kicked off and to make it more exciting, the show opened with Nigerian music artist, Fireboy giving viewers some great performances.
Laycon, Nengi, Neo, Vee and Dorathy are the top five housemates to battle it out today for the grand prize which amounts to N85 million.
