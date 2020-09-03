BBNaija : I Want This More Than Ever – Ozo Professes Love to Nengi (video)

He, however, lamented that it seems the 23-year-old Bayelsa-born housemate does not notice how he feels about her.

Ozo said he could do anything to win the heart of Nengi.

He has constantly pursued his love interest since the beginning of the reality show.

Nengi had said on different occasions that she wasn’t in the ‘Lockdown House’ for any man, adding that she already had a relationship outside the house.

Speaking to Nengi during a private conversation on Wednesday, Ozo said, “I want you more than anything. I don’t know if I’m to fly, jump or swim. No, I’m serious. I know I need this money, but I’ve never felt this way before.

Meanwhile the housemates Nengi and Ozo are still waxing strong in their friendship. Recently, the duo was spotted in a series of videos having intimate conversations.

While retiring for the night, Nengi told Ozo, who was also on the bed to shut the door. The former Head of House asked why she couldn’t do it herself and she said that what she is wearing is super short.

Although Ozo asked how that was his problem, he was soon seen doing all her biddings. From closing the door to handing her a pillow and a bottle of water.

Shortly after Ozo shut the door and they both settled in bed. Nengi was spotted dipping her hands into his trousers. She removed the duvet that Ozo used to cover his body and further dipped her hands into his shorts.