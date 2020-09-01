BBNaija : Laycon Caught Rubbing His Manhood On National TV (Video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, simply known as Laycon, was caught on camera last night rubbing his manhood.

Unlike some other housemates, Laycon has been finding it hard to find love in the house unlike some other housemates and has almost given up his pursuit of Erica, his love interest.

Sitting alone on the couch last night, the 26-year-old shocked viewers when he dipped his right hand into his pants and gradually rubbed himself.

As if that was not enough, Laycon seemed to have taken pleasure in smelling his fingers after the act.

The Lagos-born music rapper is seen by many as a strong contender for the N85 million grand prize and his love for fellow housemate, Erica, has generated a lot of issues in the house.

Just yesterday, he said Erica had wanted to kiss him on one occasion, a comment that angered the female housemate who went ahead to nominate him for possible eviction next Sunday.

Meanwhile Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica recently expressed her displeasure over the way she’s constantly being paired with fellow housemate, Laycon.

Erica, in a long discussion with her love interest in the house, Kiddwaya, said she feels so pissed that people might browse her name and see it linked to Laycon, especially the part where she tried to kiss him.

She said she isn’t attracted to Laycon at all, and the thought of her being paired to him on social media, makes her very angry.

She further noted that she would keep her distance from him, since he’s obviously using her to trend.

