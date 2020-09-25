BBNaija Lockdown: 5 finalists pen peace messages to Nigerians

By Gbenga Bada

The five finalists of the ongoing BBNaija Lockdown, Nengi, Dorathy, Laycon, Vee, and Neo, have taken turns to pen peace messages to Nigerians.

As the show nears its end, the last five housemates were challenged by popular tea brand, Lipton, to pen a peace message each to Nigerians.

Without knowledge of the current violence and chaos in some parts of the country, the housemates took turns in expressing the need for Nigerians to embrace peace.

Nengi

Nengi paid homage to Nigerians who woke up and grind and hustle daily, to make ends meet with a smile on their faces. The 22-year-old ex-beauty queen noted that peace was not just a word, but a lifestyle that started as individuals.

Neo

In his peace message, Neo urged people to live with love in their hearts, with unity and therefore peace. The 26-year-old Uber driver continued that people the world over are one in body and spirit despite culture, race, and beliefs.

Dorathy

Self-styled Dorathy relayed how Nigerians were survivors, winners, and go-getters who lived together in peace and harmony in one nation. Dorathy stressed that she was living testimony to how Nigerians continue to live and thrive through hardship, encouraging all who heard her, to live in peace.

Laycon

Laycon stated that though no Nigerians were born the same, they are all the same. He stated that all Nigerians sing the national anthem with pride, ending with ‘so help me God’ and peace was therefore what all Nigerians should aim to achieve.

Vee

Vee stated that no matter what people do or say, she believed that peace existed. Her message was loud and clear, there is no place like home. The UK trained musician said she wanted to see a life of peace happen in her lifetime, and was willing to walk the journey with love as a guide.