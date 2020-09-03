BBNaija : Obsessed Fan Carves Kiddwaya’s Name On His Head

A Benue State University graduate, identified as Krayzietee Atu has got Kiddwaya’s name carved on his head to prove his loyalty to the billionaire son.

The die hard fan, who bragged that he has been persistently voting for the housemate as “airtime is not a problem” showed off his new haircut with ‘Waya gang’ carved on it.

“Don’t look at my face, look at the name on my head. Vote Kiddwaya #wayademgang”, he wrote.

27-year-old Kiddwaya, full name, Terseer Waya, is up for possible eviction alongside Laycon, Trikytee, Nengi, and Lucy. Ever since their nomination, fans have been canvassing for votes for their faves on social media.

Kiddwaya is one of the housemates currently competing at the ongoing 5th season of Big Brother Naija, tagged “Lockdown”. Kiddwaya’s full name is Terseer Kiddwaya and he is the son of Nigerian billionaire businessman Terry Waya who currently lives in London.

Kiddwaya BBN attended the Nottingham Trent University in Nottingham, England between 2011 and 2015 where he obtained his first degree in Business Management. He later returned to the same institution for a Master of Science (MS) degree in International Business (2017 – 2018).

It didn’t take long for Nigerians to discover BBN Kiddwaya is from a wealthy home. His comment about paying $8K dollars to travel from Abuja to Lagos to join the BBNaija show created a lot of buzz online.

Kiddwaya while sitting among his co-BBNaija housemates revealed to them that he paid $8000 (around 3.1 million in Nigerian currency) for a private jet to get him down to Lagos from Abuja so he doesn’t miss the official screening of the BBNaija Lockdown show.

During the discussion, Nengi, another BBNaija housemate based in Abuja too, told him she would have joined him in the jet if she knew he was flying to Lagos from Abuja. Kiddwaya responded that he would have liked it, considering he was all alone in the jet with just a bottle of wine.

