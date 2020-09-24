BBNAIJA: Ogun youths march for Laycon, give out airtime for voting

The event and Laycon (inset).

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA— As the 2020 BBNAIJA lockdown gradually draws to a close, youths in Ogun State, on Thursday, staged a walk around Abeokuta, the state capital to drum support for one of the housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon.

The youths walked for about four hours; across major streets and markets in the state capital with a banner with an inscription “Ogun Youths Walk For Laycon,” gave away free recharge cards to passers-by for voting in support of the housemate.

Speaking to journalists, Chairman of the Nigeria Youth Congress, NYC, in Ogun State, Afolabi Oluwaseyi, who led the walk, said the support for Laycon is because he is from the state, adding that he has represented the Yoruba race properly.

Oluwaseyi hinted that Laycon is not just an ordinary person in BBNaija house, but an intelligent, team player, full of talents among the other housemates.

According to him, “I am the Nigeria Youth Congress, Ogun State Chairman. We are trying to move around Ogun State to mobilise support for him so that people can vote for him.

“We are giving recharge cards to people to vote for him. When we give them the card, we tell them to vote for him.

“Laycon is a son of the soil in the BBNaija house. We are mobilising for people to support and vote for him because this is the last week for the show.

“We are doing it out of willingness as youths in the state and we have someone like Laycon who is also from our dear state. We need to give him total support because his success is our own success and it will be a pride for the governor of the state.”

Recall that recently, the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Youth and Sports, Comrade Olamide Lawal, also expressed interest in Laycon to be the winner of the 2020 BBNaija lockdown contest.

In the article posted on his Facebook page entitled “Laycon: An Icon that Changes The Face of BBNaija”, he indicated that “Who could have thought that just one guy from Bajuwen village in Odeda area of Ogun State, the initially most underrated one for that matter, could change people’s perception about BigBrother Naija in a jiffy?

“Before the commencement of this year’s BBNaija show, tagged BBNaija Lockdown, some people, especially the morally-conscious ones, have unrepentant hatred for the show, due to its exposure to obscene scenes like sex, among others.

“But Laycon’s participation in the show has been an irresistible drive, that makes some people, who were once opponents of the popular BBNaija to watch, not just all the housemates, but Laycon’s excellent performances.

“Laycon’s win will not just make the icons happy; it will also change people’s perception of BBNaija, and it will be a celebration of real intellectual prowess.

“Being an Ogun indigene, he has further showcased what our state is made of and it is part of the reasons, we are setting the pace across the globe.

