BBNaija: Okowa felicitates with Dorathy

Delta state Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated #BBNAIJA 2020 Runner Up, Dorathy Bachor, saying she was a proud ambassador of Delta. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Monday, Okowa said that the State Government was proud of Bachor’s achievement and would continue to support talented Deltans to achieve their dreams and aspirations. He said that the 24-year-old from Ute-Okpu in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state displayed leadership traits that distinguished her as a model for young persons in Delta and beyond. The governor stated that he wasn’t surprised that she became the last woman standing out of 10 women among 20 house mates in the competition “because of her exemplary conduct in the Big Brother house, did not bring any embarrassment to the state.

“As a state we are very delighted that our daughter, Dorathy Bachor, emerged the Runner Up in the just-concluded #BBNaija competition.

“We are glad that she related very well with the house mates and survived all the evictions and avoided controversies in the house.

“She has portrayed the Delta character of being well behaved and a worthy ambassador of the state.” the governor stated.

He thanked the people of Delta and Nigerians for making their votes count for Dorathy Bachor.

Okowa advised the lady to continue to conduct herself responsibly at all times and wished her well in her endeavours.