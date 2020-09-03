BBNaija : Samklef Shares Screenshots Of Chat Claiming An Alleged In-house Multichoice Worker Said Erica Ingested Kiddwaya’s Sperm After Two Hours Of S3x

Nigerian music producer turned twitter influencer, Samklef, recently caused a conversation after he shared screenshots of chat claiming an alleged in-house Multichoice worker said Erica ingested Kiddwaya’s sperm after two hours of s3xual intercourse.

Samklef shared the screenshot and wrote ;

So this chat I posted and deleted was true. Erica just confirm about the blow job. Yimu. Thank God she use her mouth talk am today.

This is coming after Erica had confirmed she and her love interest in the house, Kiddwaya, had s3x while they were in the Head of House lounge.

In the fourth week of the game, Erica won the Head of House challenge and chose Kiddwaya, her love interest, as her deputy and had the opportunity to share the lounge with him.

Her discussion with Neo on Wednesday night September 2, confirmed Erica and Kidd did some “crazy things” while in the lounge.

While speaking with Neo in the kitchen, Erica said she did everything in that lounge.

An inquisitive Neo then asks her ”Blowjob?” and she responded ”I did everything”

Neo pushed further by asking ”You had sex?”, Erica responded nodding her head in the affirmative and said ”Every single thing”

Like this: Like Loading...