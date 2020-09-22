BBNaija: Why I couldn’t control my feelings for Nengi – Ozo

Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu, has revealed why he could not control his feelings for his fellow housemate, Nengi Hampson.

Ozo, who was evicted alongside Trikytee on Sunday night, said he was drawn to Nengi’s strength and beauty.

He opened up during an interview session with Big Brother Naija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, published on social media on Tuesday.

He said, “On my birthday when I had to say things about everyone, I told her I feel like she’s a strong person and she was like that was all you could say. One thing she doesn’t get is that attribute alone got me really attracted to her.

“Excluding the whole thing, I feel like she is a really pretty and attractive lady and I have always been the whole light skinned girl kind of guy. My friends will be like, guy why are you doing this? You’re going to give birth to albino kids and I’ll be like that’s not how it happens, don’t worry,” he said.

Admitting that Nengi had spoken to him about having a lover outside the BBNaija house, the 27-year-old entrepreneur said he consciously went into the relationship regardless of public perception.

Ozo said further that Nengi told him that the situation she has outside the Big Brother house was only a 50-50 thing and he felt it was only right to let people know if you like them.

“I just made a conscious decision that it is what it is. I wouldn’t want to worry about public perception because I know it is a reality show but I was living my own reality,” he noted

“If you are going to vilify me for going overboard in an excessive way for someone that I like or someone that I love, that means I was not a bad person.”

Moving forward, Ozo said he’d be focusing on his sporting career and his clothing business while keeping his dream of becoming the FIFA President alive.

Background

Ozo was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday during the last live eviction show.

His eviction was quite expected by many viewers as he may seem to have lost a huge chunk of his fanbase when he shifted his focus to winning Nengi’s heart.

One of the actions that drew the most outrage from his fans was when he got himself a second strike for writing Nengi a love letter, which is classified as passing secret messages in the house.

It became obvious that he was willing to lose it all to get Nengi to reciprocate his love despite her constant resistance.

However, Ozo had quite a lot of wins as he won several challenges while he was in the house.

Some of the prizes he won include an Innosson car that he got after winning the Innosson memory challenge,a N1 m cash prize, a VVIP trip to Dubai for the Pepsi One Africa Music Fest, and a year’s supply of Pepsi after winning the Pepsi Lyrics challenge alongside Trikytee.

