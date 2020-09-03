BBNaija: ”You Have Negative Energy” – Housemates Blast Lucy (video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown house witnessed yet another verbal altercation earlier today as Prince, Erica and Neo today, chastised fellow housemate, Lucy over her nonchalant behavior when it comes to tasks and wagers.

During their tasks, Erica picked Lucy in her team, but Lucy wasn’t happy about it. She said she prefers to be in Prince’s team.

However, the housemates were not happy with Lucy’s preference, especially Erica and Neo who didn’t hesitate to drag the hell out of her over her behavior.

Neo said he’s sick of Lucy trying to bend the rules, and twist things to her favor while Erica maintained that Lucy is a negative energy, that’s why nobody wants to work with her.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija housemate, Prince for the first time, lost his cool in the lockdown house and slammed fellow housemate, Lucy.

Prince said he has always tried to talk to her about her attitude, but she has refused to hearken to his constant advice. He said he can no longer condone her attitude, that’s why he doesn’t want to work with her.

He also expressed that he is a “core” Igbo man, and for that reason, he won’t let his emotions stop him from winning tasks and making money.

Lucy is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Cross RiverState,Nigeria. Lucy’s full name is Lucy Edet Essien. BBNaija Lucy was born and raised in Cross River State.

Federal Government Girls’ College was where Lucy had her secondary education before graduating with a Mass Communication from the University Of Calabar though she dropped out at first-year, yet came to complete the course.

Though she is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average. She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her.

Like this: Like Loading...