BBNAIJA2020: Winners since the first edition

The fifth season of the top reality show, Big Brother Naija ended yesterday as laycon emerges winner. The hit reality tv series has been running for five seasons in which 15 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize and other material gifts. To emerge winner, the participants have to escape eviction from the house by earning the highest votes from viewers. Let’s take a look at the previous winners from the last four seasons to the recent one as well as the cash prizes they took home.

Like this: Like Loading...