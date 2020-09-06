Be neutral in Edo, PDP charges INEC, security agencies

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to be neutral before, during and after the September 19 governorship election.

Its chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, told opposition members on Sunday during a press conference that PDP members’ patience was not elastic.

He said: “We call on Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, to rise up to the occasion. His efforts thus far leave much to be desired.

“We call on all the other security agencies to step up their efforts before the elections, especially on the day of the election, September 19, 2020. They should justify the salaries they earn from taxpayers’ money.

“We demand, in the strongest terms possible, that INEC and the security agencies must carry out their statutory responsibilities, based on the oath of office they swore to, which is to be neutral.

“Anyone who deviates from the sacred oath, which he or she willingly swore to, knows that we will ensure that the most extreme hand of the law is meted out to them.

“Persons who deprive other human beings their fundamental human rights are just as bad as enslaving or killing them and as such do not deserve anything less from the law.

‘’We call on the parents and guardians of all the ad hoc staff that will be engaged in this election, to call their children and wards to order.

“Edo people deserve a free, fair, credible and peaceful election, and nobody, whether in the security agencies or in INEC, will be allowed to subvert the will of the people.

‘’We will follow the process and if you are caught doing the wrong thing, be assured that as a party that believes in and promotes the right for people to freely express their choice, we will be waiting and ensuring that the law effects the fullest possible punishment.”