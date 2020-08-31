Before MAN takes Emefiele to Golgotha

Sanya Oni

Two new measures – rolled out in quick succession by Godwin Emefiele’s apex bank last week – to quell the forex storm have shown how desperate things have become. The measures, coming after two earlier bouts of devaluation, although predictable, can best been seen in the context of the fierce urgency of the moment.

The first was the directive to banks stopping authorized dealers to stop opening Form M for payments routed through a buying company or other third parties, followed by the riot act, 24 hours after, to exporters that failed to repatriate their export proceeds. The banks were told to submit their names, addresses and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) for possible sanctions.

The latter, an exemplification of the Foreign Exchange Manual which provided that exporters repatriate export proceeds back to the country to support the local currency and boost the economy, while the former seems to suggest that the apex bank had had enough of the activities of the middlemen in the volatile forex market.

The memo under the hand of O.S. Nnaji, the apex bank’s director of trade and exchange read: “As part of continued efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure prudent use of foreign exchange resources and eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges, and avoidable costs that are ultimately passed to the average Nigerian consumers, authorized dealers are hereby directed to desist from opening of Forms M whose payment are routed through a buying company/agent or any other third-parties”, the memo read.

It then added: “Additionally, in line with best practices around the world, the CBN will be immediately introducing a Product Price Verification Mechanism to forestall over-pricing and/or mispricing of goods and services imported into country”.

If one had thought that the measures were somewhat expected given the harsh reality of negative forex accretion, the response by the manufacturers’ body – the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) – was just as predictable and flat.

Says MAN, the measure is “inimical to the survival of many manufacturing concerns that are not involved in any unethical practices, especially at a time when the nation is implementing gradual ease of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic”.

Warning that the nation had better brace up for the worst as “most manufacturers, especially SMEs, deal with accredited agents for their supplies, as many Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) abroad do not sell directly to individual buyers”, MAN would further sound the alarm that “many companies had gone into contractual agreements via the procurement agencies for the 2020 financial year and, in some cases, beyond, hence, a default on the contractual obligations may result in expensive lawsuits across jurisdictions, bring disruptions to the production process and further undermine the resilience of the sector”.

According to MAN President, Mansur Ahmed, “a phased approach should be adopted to enable companies to have sufficient time to re-organize and build the required relationships with original suppliers, which they do not currently have”.

From being a measure of the Nigerian dilemma, it is also a reflection of how MAN typically behaves to type. The point here is that even the most elegantly worded contract has built-in clauses that recognise such unforeseen acts of nature such as Covid-19 –reason businesses put in the force majeure in contracts when things go awry. Why should Nigeria’s case be different? Secondly, in choosing to gloss over the apex bank’s current predicament occasioned by Covid-19 and the ensuing collapse of oil prices, MAN, in bandying the threat of “expensive lawsuits across jurisdictions”, merely plays up the issue of where its interests lie hence affirming the very underlying fears that led to the apex bank memo!

By the way, one struggles to find anything in the CBN memo that could be deemed as spectacularly punitive save for the insistence that the Nigerian consumer, on whose behalf the policy is hatched, as opposed to the rentier class of middlemen, gets the best of value for his kobo’s worth!

I do not blame MAN as indeed other members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS). Although the paradox is oftentimes lost, it is the way it’s always been. Their members buy forex from the weekly auction for sundry items ranging from raw materials to spares; in the end, the final goods produced are sold in naira in time for members of the body to embark on the next cycle of forex bidding to complete a recurring forex dependency cycle! And when things go wrong like it’s happening at the moment, they not only crow about not being carried along, attempts to ameliorate the situation becomes an occasion for dissension!

By the way, don’t ask me if the CBN is only just coming to terms with the practices being targeted with the latest measures. It is an open secret that the bankers and their collaborators know only too well; it matters only now that things are no longer as they used to be!

We certainly know the story of why, despite its proven availability, the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry cannot produce industrial grade corn-starch from the local corn. It is the same old paradox of an oil-producing country would rather import than refine enough crude for its domestic needs.

Way back in 2017, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) not only drew attention to this the anomaly, it warned that “unavailability of medicines and vaccines is a huge security risk to the Nigerian populace” even as it called on government and all relevant stakeholders to prioritize local production of drugs to ensure availability of medicines at all times. Of course, as it is in the pharmaceutical industry, so it is in the agro-allied sector. I recall a visit, years back to the multinational Wilmer-PZ palm oil plantation in Cross Rivers and could not but wonder why the country would still spend a dime of its scarce forex on oil palm imports! It is the same way that a trip to the Machine Tool Industry in Osogbo, the Osun State capital cannot but leave one in wonder about how a multi-billion-dollar project that could have permanently changed the face of the nation’s industrial landscape is left to rot!

So much for the fixation with forex, Covid-19 has not only brought home more forcefully, the extent to which things have gone wrong, it has dictated the need to see and act differently. Unfortunately, it would appear that the lessons are a long way from being imbibed. Which explains why bodies like MAN still prefer to see Godwin Emefiele as our own Jesus, who with a reserve of $32 billion of some five months of import cover, must feed the multitude of 200-odd million people. While they deny that backward integration is the way to go, like the Covid-19 pandemic that has caught the entire humanity unprepared, their nightmare may have only just begun.