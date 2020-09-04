Beirut Rescuers Search for Possible Survivor One Month After Explosion

BEIRUT—A rescue team stepped up a search Friday for a possible survivor of the Beirut port explosion, after detecting a pulse among the rubble caused by the massive blast one month ago.

The rescue effort, which began on Thursday and continued overnight, has transfixed a country desperate for a glimmer of hope after the Aug. 4 explosion killed at least 190 people, injured thousands and displaced many more from devastated neighborhoods. The explosion was caused by a fire that ignited some 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate…