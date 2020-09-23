World News

Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko Holds Surprise Inauguration

MOSCOW—Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in for a sixth term in a surprise inauguration ceremony, catching his opponents off guard and depriving them of an opportunity to stage another mass protest against the handling of last month’s election.

Several hundred people were invited to Wednesday’s ceremony in the capital, Minsk, including senior officials, members of parliament, scientists and sports and cultural figures, state media reported. The event came six weeks after the Aug. 9 vote, in which the Belarusian…

