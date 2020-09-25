Daily News

Belarus’ Lukashenko not legitimate president, says EU

President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate president of Belarus, the European Union said yesterday.

EU said his abrupt swearing-in on Wednesday went directly against the will of the people.

“The so-called ‘inauguration’ and the new mandate claimed by Aleksander Lukashenko lack any democratic legitimacy.

“This `inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population.

“It has been expressed in numerous, unprecedented and peaceful protests since the elections, and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus,” the EU’s 27 states said in a statement.

