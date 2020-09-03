Bello woos opposition at victory parties, promise to leave Kogi better

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has extended the Olive Branch to oppositions in the state to join hands with him in moving the state forward.

The governor spoke in Lokoja on Wednesday at the victory celebration organised to receive him from Abuja at the wake of the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed his victory at the November 16, 2019 Governorship election.

Speaking at the event held at the Government House, Lokoja Bello said with the last point of challenging his election over, there is need to think of a ‘One Kogi’ which transcend beyond political and ethnic affiliations.

He said, “I am full of joy and equally conscious of the enormity of leadership challenges ahead of us bestowed on us by the good people of Kogi state and God almighty.

“This victory is not an end itself, but it is just a mean to an end. The people of Kogi state have spoken loud and clear through their ballot.

“Our brothers and sisters in the opposition parties decided to seek clarification through legal means from the election petition tribunal, Appeal Court and the Supreme Court of our land, but to God be the glory we have been vindicated and the Apex court has declared us as the true winner of the November 16 Governorship election in Kogi state.

“I thank God almighty, I thank the good people of Kogi state and I thank our political party APC. I also thank Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari the leader of our party and other leaders at the various levels from the national, state and local government level for giving us the opportunity to serve Kogi state at this period in time.

“The responsibility given to us is enormous and we will take it with all seriousness the responsibilities deserves.

“We are not unaware that this victory is a test case and a stepping stone and it is a test of our leadership quality.

“Nigeria is led today by President Muhammadu Buhari and I know that he is grooming people like us to take leadership position, the president is grooming us to be able to take responsibilities and to be able to accept trust and never to betray that trust.

“By the special grace of God, we will not in any way betray the trust Kogi people reposed on us. We are going to lead with utmost fear of God by putting you first before any other interest, Kogi first before any other interest.

“I will among all other achievements that we have achieved modestly during our first tenure and the achievements we are going to record in the second term.

“I am using this occasion to stress on the unity and togetherness of our dear state. We have demonstrated the unity of purpose and we will continue to do that in the interest of Kogi state.

“We should come together including those that are in the other political parties. I am urging them that if they have the interest of the state at heart they should come and join us to serve our people to the best of our ability and I am optimistic that after our term in office the people of Kogi state will appreciate our effort.”

