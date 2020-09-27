Benue community cries out over killings

Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

The Tyoshin people of Gwer-West Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state have cried out over the use of fetish powers by youths to kill elders in the area.

Ter Tyoshin, HRH Chief Daniel Abomtse disclosed this during the burial ceremony of the late Special Adviser to the State Governor, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (BLGCA), Jerome Torshimbe in Naka, Gwer-East LGA of the state on Friday.

Reacting to the allegations, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who also graced the occasion, warned the youths to desist from the act, adding that perpetrators would be apprehended and summarily dealt with.

Chief Abomtse noted that the number of elders who have been afflicted and suddenly lost their lives through the use of traditional oracles, were about 30.

He explained that “Isolated murder of elders on account of oracle consultation by youths, which sent over thirty persons to their early graves span 2012 to date.

“My Council has done her best to curtail this phenomenon to no avail. We really need a government sledge hammer to descend on perpetrators and connivers of these dastardly acts and appeal to your government to speedily respond to check this ugly trend.”

Read Also: Police smash criminal gangs in Benue

He also lamented the loss of some worthy sons of the area, which threw the area into a state of mourning. Among them, he said, is the abduction and later murder of Sub-Lieutenant David Igbashal in February, 2020.

The Naval Officer, Sub-Lieutenant, Igbashal was murdered between the borders of Ebonyi and Enugu states, around Ngbo community in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State.

Chief Abomtse further appealed to Governor Ortom “to dig deep into this matter for the purpose of unravelling the mystery surrounding the alleged abduction and murder of the young and enterprising Naval Officer, with the aim of bringing the culprits to justice. The family is heavily traumatised since the occurrence of the incident seven months ago.”

Governor Ortom warned that any youth who would not heed his advice to stop consulting oracles with the intent of affliction on others, would be severely dealt with.

He stated that he has forgiven their past mistakes, but going forward, he would not forgive perpetrators of the acts.