Benue Police arraigns pastor for raping 16-year-old girl

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A 45-year-old Pastor, Philip Ukuma has been arraigned by the Police before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) in Konshisha Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The accused is a Pastor serving with the Steward Salvation Ministry, Mbanonu Gaav in Konshisha LGA.

At the hearing, the Prosecuting Police Officer, Sergeant Friday Kanshio told the court that “on April 20, 2020, a pastor in the same Ministry, Richard Agbem reported to the Police Command at Tse Agbaragba the Konshisha LGA Headquarters that the accused had on April 19, 2020, seized his daughter and dragged her into his room at Angbaye and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.”

He said during police investigation the accused was arrested and interrogated for allegedly committing the offense.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction. The prosecution told the court that investigation into the matter was in progress and asked the court for another date.

The ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Vincent Kugh granted the accused bail and adjourned the case to November 11, 2020, for further mention.

