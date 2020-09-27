Best Places To Go Skydiving Around The World

Mount Everest – Image – holiday sarthi

Take a deep breath, you’re going to need it as you go on this breathtaking journey that is sure to give you the biggest adrenaline rush. But we must warn you skydiving isn’t for the faint of heart so you may stop reading after this full stop if you are not courageous.

If you are a newbie, do not worry, you won’t be flying solo in the sky, you will dive in tandem with a qualified instructor. And if you need a push, here is some:

“Any idiot can fly a plane, but it takes a special kind of idiot to jump out of one. Those who don’t jump will never fly. If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.” _ Unknown



Ready for the jump? Here are some of the best-skydiving sites or drop zones across the world:

Mount Everest, Nepal

Mount Everest is not only the highest mountain in the world, it offers the highest drop zone. At an altitude of 29,500 feet, skydiving here is definitely the leap of a lifetime. Even the landing at Amadablam Basecamp (15,000ft) is higher than most drops in the world.



There are only four skydiving trips operated from Mount Everest in a year, and it is also the most expensive. Unlike other skydives, you will be equipped with an oxygen tank. You’ll be treated to an unparalleled view of Everest and a chance to explore the Sagarmatha National Park.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates





Experience the beautiful city of Dubai from the sky as you swoop over the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island – the archipelago which resembles a stylized palm tree within a circle.



From about 13,000ft in the sky, you’ll have the most mind-blowing view of the Persian Gulf and the whole of Dubai.

Victoria Falls, Zambia

Victoria Falls – Image – Instagram-dionysius_photography

What’s more breathtaking than a bird eye view of the world’s largest waterfall? The locals call the Victoria waterfall Mosi-oa-Tunya, “The Smoke That Thunders” in the Lozi language; or Shungu Namutitima, “Boiling Water” in the Tonga language. You can choose to jump from 6,000 feet, 8,000 feet, or 10,000 feet.

The Great Blue Hole, Belize





The Great Blue Hole is a giant marine sinkhole off the coast of Belize. Like many places on this list, pictures wouldn’t do justice. The Great Blue Hole is a popular spot among recreational scuba divers, so as you descend from the sky into the water, you can climb aboard a boat and don your scuba gear, dive back into the water which is a World Heritage Site reef.

Fox Glacier, New Zealand







The island country of New Zealand has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world and imagine seeing them from an altitude of 19,000ft.

Fox Glacier is famed for being one of the most scenic skydives in the world. The 13-kilometre-long (8.1 mi) temperate maritime glacier, located in Westland Tai Poutini National Park on the West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island, is one of the most accessible glaciers in the world.



Close to Fox Glacier is beautiful Lake Matheson, one of the most photographed lakes in New Zealand. On a clear day, it reflects Mount Cook.