Beyoncé Celebrates 39th Birthday With $1M Donation To Black-Owned Small Businesses

Beyonce | Image: Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Diseny

Beyoncé, for her 39th birthday celebration, has donated $1 million to help black-owned small businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Two days before her birthday, Beyoncé’s philanthropic foundation BeyGOOD announced that it had partnered with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP):

“Proud to announce $1m in additional funds from Beyoncé to help black-owned small businesses. Round two of funding opens this month, with our partner NAACP,” the foundation wrote in an Instagram post shared two days before Beyoncé’s birthday.

The “additional funding” of $1 million comes a month after BeyGOOD had announced that it had partnered with the NAACP to launch The Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund.

At the time, the NAACP said in a statement that: “Over the last couple of months, the pandemic and outpours for justice throughout the black community and across the country has been felt in every imaginable area of our lives, including in how our local businesses continue to operate.

“The challenges of black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs.”

Beyonce established BeyGOOD in 2013 as a way to “inspire people to be kind, to be charitable and to #BeyGood to themselves, to others, to the community, and to our world.”