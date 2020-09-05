Bida poly rector tasks FG on quality education

The rector, Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger state, Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi has tasked the federal government to adopt measures that would improve the standard of education in the country. He said the declining budgetary provision is mostly responsible for the low quality of education.

In an interview with The Guardian, he urged the federal government to curtail the activities of unions in tertiary institutions of learning in the country for smooth administration, lamenting that the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics, (ASUP) operates like a parallel body to the administrative leadership of polytechnics, constituting a set back to the institutions.

He also berated government for failing to abide by the UNESCO national budgetary requirement of twenty eight percent to fund the educational sector, saying this is responsible for the rot in the educational sector.

He said the teaching profession should be made attractive and not the last resort because of lack of jobs that forces people into it just as he suggested the return of teaching colleges in the country as measures towards tackling the problem.