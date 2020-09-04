Big Sean’s ‘Detroit 2’ Features Eminem, Lil Wayne & More Image Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Big Sean’s Detroit 2 will be released today Friday, September 4th, and the hype has officially reached feverish new heights. Sean Don has unveiled the extensive twenty-one song tracklist.

Among those set to feature on the project include Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla Sign, Anderson .Paak, Hit-Boy, Wale, Earlly Mac, Young Thug, Dwele, TWENTY88, Dom Kennedy, Key Wane, and Diddy.

In addition to the slew of features, the project includes the song “Friday Night Cypher,” which as its name would imply, involves a number of guests. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce da 5’9″, and Eminem all feature on the song.

There are also three tracks entitled “Story,” which are performed by Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu, and Stevie Wonder. It’s worth pointing out that the original Detroit mixtape released in 2012 featured similar “Story” tracks, with one each from Common, Snoop Dogg, and Jeezy according to The Complex.

On paper, the project appears to have a wide variety of different styles lined up, a testament to Sean’s versatility. Two of the album’s singles “Deep Reverance” and “Harder Than My Demons,” have been released earlier, both of which have been met with critical acclaim.

Though retaining attention for twenty-one songs is no easy feat, it’s clear that Sean has been putting his all into this one, and it will be interesting to see his musical journey unfolds.