Bill Clinton ‘enjoyed secret LA dinner with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2014’

Bill Clinton is said to have enjoyed a secret dinner with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2014 – years after she was first linked to Jeffrey Epstein‘s sex crimes.

The former US president, 74, ate with close friends, including Epstein’s alleged madam and former girlfriend Maxwell, at vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles in February of that year, The Daily Beast reports.

Maxwell, 58, who attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010, had been linked to Epstein’s crimes in 2011 by Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein’s prime accusers.

Her attendance at the 2014 meal is said to have been hotly contested by Clinton’s team. The former president is said to have been ‘relieved’ the press did not find out about the dinner. DailyMail.com has contacted Clinton’s team for comment.

Democrat donor Steve Bing, who killed himself earlier this year, is also thought to have dined with Clinton that night. Maxwell’s rumored husband and tech CEO Scott Borgerson was also said to be on the guestlist.

TMZ reported at the time that producer Jerry Bruckheimer and actors Bruce Willis and Sean Penn were also at that the restaurant, although are not thought to have been part of Clinton’s entourage. Video shows Clinton arriving via a back door.

Maxwell remains behind bars as she awaits trial on charges she recruited girls for disgraced financier Epstein to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. He killed himself in prison in August last year, several weeks after being charged with sex trafficking.

Clinton traveled numerous times on the dead pedophile’s private Jet. In May he was forced to deny claims he had an affair with Maxwell in new book A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was first sentenced to 18 months in prison and registered as a sex offender in 2008.

Doug Band, who left his role with Clinton in 2012, is said to have banned Maxwell from the president’s network in 2011 but Clinton’s deputy chief of staff Jon Davidson, who helped organize the dinner, is reported to have known she would be there.

Clinton and Maxwell were once pictured together on the billionaire pedophile’s plane back in the early 2000s.

A source told The Daily Beast: ‘This is an intimate dinner with Clinton in LA. Think of all the people he knows in L.A., and Ghislaine gets to attend.’

Clinton had been in LA for the Unite4:Humanity gala, where he was the keynote speaker; Maxwell stayed in the city and was pictured three days later with Elon Musk at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s party.

Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Ureña, did not comment but referred to this 2019 statement: ‘President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.

‘In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation. Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip.

‘He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail. He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.’

Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court in July

In photos obtained by the DailyMail.com earlier this year Clinton grinned with pleasure as he enjoyed an intimate neck massage with Epstein victim Chauntae Davies, then 22.

Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s infamous private jet, nicknamed The Lolita Express, while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002.

Maxwell is said to have repeatedly encouraged Davies to give Clinton a massage while the group was refueling at a small airport in Portugal after flying in from New York.

After Maxwell’s insistence, Clinton asked the twenty-something: ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?’

Davies, who has claimed she was raped by Epstein several times after being recruited by Maxwell, said Clinton was a ‘complete gentleman’ on the trip.

In papers released by a judge Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein’s prime accusers, also says Clinton ‘strolled into the darkness’ with two girls while staying on Epstein’s private Caribbean island. Clinton denies ever being there and has also always maintained he knew nothing of Epstein’s abuse of young girls.

In an excerpt of A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein, obtained by the New York Post, sources said Clinton would have sex with Maxwell during overseas trips on Epstein’s Lolita Express plane and he would visit her at her Manhattan townhouse.

The former president has denied having the affair with Maxwell. Clinton’s spokesman said: ‘It’s a total lie today, it’s a total lie tomorrow, and it’ll be a total lie years from now.’

Sources quoted in the book claim that Clinton was tied to Epstein only because of his alleged affair with Maxwell.

The book claims Clinton visited Maxwell at her Upper East Side townhouse on multiple occasions.

Maxwell, 58, remains behind bars as she awaits trial on charges she recruited girls for disgraced financier Epstein to sexually abuse more than two decades ago

They were also side-by-side at various events in New York City together, including ones held by his own Clinton Foundation.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured the girls, including one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse in London and the United States in the 1990s. If convicted, she could face up to 35 years in prison.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges in Florida of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution. He served 13 months, most of it on work release program at a county jail.