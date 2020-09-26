Bill Murray gets legal threat from pop group the Doobie Brothers for using song in an polo shirt ad

‘We’d almost be OK if the shirts weren’t so damn ugly!’ Bill Murray gets legal threat from pop group the Doobie Brothers for using their song in an ad for a £40 polo shirt without permission
- The actor and comedian decided to use 1972 hit Listen to the Music in an ad
- Lawyer Peter T. Paterno accused Murray of using songs without permission
- He said Donald Trump is only person who uses music without permission more
Pop legends The Doobie Brothers are threatening Bill Murray with legal action for using their music in an ad for his line of golf clothing.
The actor and comedian – who runs a sportswear business – decided to use the 1972 hit Listen to the Music in an ad for a £40 polo shirt.
He has since had a letter from the band’s lawyer, Peter T. Paterno, who wrote: ‘We’d almost be OK with it if the shirts weren’t so damn ugly.’
The lawyer also accused Murray of using songs owned by other groups without permission.
He said: ‘It seems like the only person who uses our clients’ music without permission more than you do is Donald Trump.’
Neil Young and The Rolling Stones have warned the President they could take action if he continues to use their songs without permission.
William Murray Golf has not commented on the letter.
