Birthday song for Ibe, anti-Covid Amazon

Ngozi Ibe

By Ayo Onikoyi

It is an affliction that has brought the worst. But in the face of adversity, Covid-19 could also be said to be inspiring, not a few to give their best. Such is undoubtedly the case of Dr. Ngozi Ibe.

With Lagos quickly designated the epicenter of the pandemic in March, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Owu rose to the occasion by outlining a wide-ranging containment strategy which, in hindsight, could now be described as very effective.

If the initial doomsday forecast for Lagos and the country generally did not materialize eventually, kudos must be shared by individual players who offered various creative solutions to the populace.

Ibe, the Russian-trained medical doctor and CEO of NIMD Medical Services, deserves to be counted among heroes and heroines at the frontlines. Consistent with the Hippocratic oath they subscribed to, a good many of our medical warriors put their lives on the line to defend their individual communities against the invincible foe.

Ibe’s NIMD was actively involved in offering Lagos communities assistance and support in the form of rapid delivery of PPE attires among other medical materials, leveraging technology on a 24/7 basis.

On her motivation, Dr. Ibe says: “Of course, the passion to save lives.” After humanity would have overcome Covid-19, she envisions NIMD playing in a much bigger league assisting hospitals and individuals with the provision of top-notch equipment upon manufacture from anywhere across the universe: “We hope to expand into lab Lab diagnostics and treatment services in the health industry”.

Her other passion is mental health.

Incidentally, for this very ambitious millennial who hails from Imo State, her birthday is September 27.

While not tending the infirm with her stethoscope or engrossed in research, she unwinds by either singing, dancing or meditating.

