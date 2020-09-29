Bisexual Pastor Turned Stripper Says Her Sexuality Is Sacred

Although Nikole Mitchell grew up in a strict Baptist family, she was anything but conservative. She says her dream of becoming a stripper started at a young age.

But because she was expected to be sweet, reserved and quiet, she embraced religion and became a pastor. However, her family found that as rebellious because they thought women belong in the kitchen and not allowed to lead.

“From a young age, I had fantasized about being a stripper,” Mitchell told The Post. “But I was indoctrinated to believe my desires and my body were innately sinful and bad. I was taught that women aren’t allowed to lead and that women belong in the kitchen and with the children. So even though it went against everything I was told, I decided to become [a pastor] because of my love for performing.”

In 2011, alongside her now ex-husband, Mitchell joined the Woodland Hills Church — an evangelist megachurch in St. Paul, Minnesota — which opened her eyes to the possibility of gender equality within the faith.

The 36-year-old who now works as an erotic dancer on OnlyFans said:

“It blew my mind,” she recalled of her first visit to the holy house. Every Sunday, Mitchell was the first in line to ask the pastor a question after the sermon. “One of my pastors said ‘Nikole, did you realize that you’re a theologian? And they said, ‘We’d like you to be one of our pastors,’ ” she recalled. “To be on stage in front of thousands of people — that’s what I had been dreaming of for years.”

Nikole Mitchell | IB Times

She became a weekly pastor in 2016 while also raising three kids now aged, 10, 7 and 4.

Mitchell’s world changed even further when she began to attend an LGBT-oriented theater performance later in 2016.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t think I’m straight’ and it rocked my world. I knew if I revealed my queerness I would lose it all because the church is not welcoming to queer people.”

Mitchell who now identifies as bisexual and pansexual said she suddenly felt as if she was living “a very duplicitous life.”

She struggled to keep her sexuality a secret and left the church for good in 2017 after she attended a weekend sermon on July 4th weekend.

She said she just never showed up again and months later she came out publicly in a confessional YouTube video that she posted on her social media platforms.

She was faced with the challenge of rebuilding her life.

Nikole Mitchell | NYPost

Inspired by her life coach’s wife who was into lingerie modeling, Mitchell knew she wanted to explore her own sexual desires so she signed up for a class called “Sexpress You.”

“It was all about expressing your sexy self and that was the linchpin that I needed,” said Mitchell. Right after, she linked up with a photographer to do her first nude photoshoot. “I cried because I had never felt more holy and sacred in my life,” she recalled of the shoot. “I never felt more sexy and liberated than I did then.”

Excited about her new line, she joined OnlyFans where she posts explicit photos and videos in exchange for money.

“I started off really timid like just topless photos, but now I’m at the point where I take personal requests and make videos very tailored to people’s specific desires,” said Mitchell, who also works as a life coach and offers courses such as “How to Unf - - k Yourself” about how to be your true self. “I’m to the point where back in March I was actually going to be paid several thousand dollars to have sex with someone, and I was A-OK with that, but then COVID hit and that got cancelled.”

Mitchell who has since moved to Los Angeles and divorced her husband says she is happier than ever.

“Every person has the right to express themselves in whatever way feels good to them and this is how it feels good to me,” she said.

And while her preaching days might be behind her, stripping, for Mitchell, is just as holy.