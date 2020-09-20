Bishop shuts  pastoral activities at Makurdi catholic church

By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Following the desecration of the Holy Eucharist and the looting of sacred vessels at St. Peter’s Low-Level Makurdi, the Diocesan Bishop, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, has suspended all pastoral activities in the parish indefinitely.

The suspension, which took effect on September 15, 2020, followed two sacrilegious attacks on the parish on 12th August and 13th September this year by yet-to-be identified persons.

The decree sanctioning the suspension of pastoral activities states that “The parish henceforth will be closed from celebration of the Holy Mass and all other pastoral activities in line with Canon 1211, with effect from today, 15th September, 2020, until further notice.”

During the attacks, the chapel of Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and the main church building were broken into; the sacred specie of the Most Holy Eucharist was desecrated and sacred vessels looted, thereby defiling the church.

The closure, according to the decree, “is to enable us to adequately prepare for penance required by law in order to repair the injury this profanation has done to the sacred body of Christ.”

“Pastoral activities shall resume only after a proportional satisfaction is made with regards to this sacrilege and we are also fully guaranteed of a better security outfit and structure for the parish in accordance with canonical requirements.

“When that is done, the entire worshiping community of this parish, among other things, must perform a novena of reparation to be concluded with a rite of atonement in line with diocesan liturgical norms”, the decree which was signed by Bishop Anagbe, explained.