Bizarre: Father of Five Girls Slices Pregnant Wife’s Belly Open to See Gender of Foetus

A father of five girls has allegedly sliced open the stomach of his pregnant wife to find out if she was expecting a boy.

The husband simply identified as Pannalal is now cooling his heels in police custody after the sickening attack on his pregnant wife, in the Indian northern state of Uttar Pradesh

Pravin Singh Chauhan, a senior police official, told local news crews that the woman was left seriously injured in the attack.

He added the reason for the attack is still under investigation, reports Newsweek.

However, the victim’s family said the suspect already had five daughters and was desperate for a male child.

They say he carried out the bloody attack to find out if his pregnant wife was carrying a boy this time around.

According to NDTV, the woman – who was around seven months pregnant – has been admitted in a hospital in a serious condition.

Despite numerous government campaigns over the years, the preference for male children remains strong among Indian parents.

Many of them continue to see boys as an investment and female children as a liability.

A 2018 national report claimed around two million girls go “missing” each year due to abortions of female foetuses, neglect and inadequate nutrition.

