Black Friday: Plane crash kills 20 in Ukraine

Ukraine’s interior ministry on Friday said at least 20 people were killed when a military plane crash landed in the Kharkiv region in the east of the country.
Ukraine’s air force said the Antonov-26 transport plane was carrying crew and cadets. The interior ministry said there were “20 dead and two seriously injured” among the 24 passengers.
AFP
