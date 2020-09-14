Black passenger taken away by police after racial rant on plane in Sacramento 

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline

The video of a black passenger claiming to be a ‘Queen from California‘ being taken away by an officer after a racial rant on a plane has been shared online.

At the start of the video, a flight attendant can be seen trying to get past the woman, who refuses to move, claiming the flight attendant is antagonising her.

The woman tells the flight attendant not to push her, saying she is trying to go to the bathroom on the plane, which has landed in Sacramento.

Trying again, the flight attendant tells the woman to sit down, telling her she needs to get to the door.

A blonde woman sitting next to where the incident is unfolding can be heard telling the woman: ‘You are not listening’.

In the video, the woman can be seen ranting at a white woman sitting in an isle seat (left). Right: She tells her: ‘What do I gotta listen to? Are you my boss? You’re white privilege, you are not my boss’

In response, speaking louder, the woman in the way says ‘I am not a child. I am grown, I’m trying to [go to] the bathroom. Can I go to my bathroom?

‘What do I gotta listen to? Are you my boss? You’re white privilege, you are not my boss. Sit down! You are white privilege, sit down! You wait for me to get to my bathroom. Please respect me.’

The woman again refuses to move, to which the flight attendant asks someone out of shot to ‘call them now,’ speaking about airport security.

Her rant continues, and the woman begins to be more aggressive towards the woman sitting down, telling her to ‘shut up and stay in your lane’.

Passengers sitting in the area appear either bemused or agitated, with some laughing either at or with the woman ranting, saying that she’s ‘the Queen in this mother f***er.’

After a few minutes, an officer arrives and asks the woman to leave the plane. While she goes with the officer willingly, she continues her rant as she is taken down the isle off the plane

After a couple more minutes, in which she starts preaching to the other passengers, the woman begins gesturing to someone out of shot.

The camera pans to the right, and shows a black officer walking up the isle and asking the woman to come with him.

Accepting her fate, she agrees to go with the officer, but not without talking back to the blonde woman as she is ushered off the plane.

One witness on the plane said it was the ‘first time in my life I was scared being a white person, surrounded by the majority of black colored people in the plane.

‘This lady was arguing the whole flight with someone next to her and when the plane landed, we were told to stay in our seats but for that lady, there were no rules.’