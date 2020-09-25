‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorius’ murder story laid bare in new film

Turning on “The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius,” you may expect an answer as to whether the South African track star meant to kill his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on that night in February 2013. But you won’t find a clear-cut conclusion.

Even the documentary’s director is still torn.

“It depends what mood I’m in when I wake up,” Daniel Gordon tells The Post about his own beliefs on Pistorius’ guilt. “It depends on what part of the film I watch. The truth is, we will never know. But we can have a hunch and come with a bias before we watch the film and things will be explained.”

The riveting four-part “30 for 30” documentary, which premieres on ESPN+ Sunday, artfully paints a complex portrait of the boundary-breaking Olympic sprinter whose downfall was as great as his soaring accomplishments both on and off the track.

Gordon, whose other “30 for 30” credits include “Hillsborough” and “George Best: All By Himself,” deconstructs and dissects the complicated and emotionally charged story and murder trial by delving into all sides of Pistorius.

