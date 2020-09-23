Blind dog gets his own guide dog! Puppy Oko helps ailing golden retriever Tao find his way on walks

By Clare Mccarthy For Mailonline

An adorable puppy in Somerset has taken on the role of ‘guide dog’ for his blind golden retriever buddy.

Ailing golden retriever, Tao, 11, sadly lost his eyesight to glaucoma last year which prompted his owner to find him a furry friend.

Oko was introduced to Tao when he was just eight-weeks-old and they have formed ‘the sweetest bond’.

A video shows the inseparable duo from Shepton Mallet, Somerset, walking together and the pair also enjoy playing a game of tug of war.

An adorable 16-week-old puppy in Somerset called Oko (pictured right) has taken on the role of ‘guide dog’ for his blind golden retriever buddy, Tao, 11 (left)

‘Guide dog’ Oko, who is now 16 weeks old, is the perfect companion for Tao who needs guiding on walks.

Owner Melanie Jackson said: ‘Tao was diagnosed with glaucoma which is when the eye has an irregular drainage angle and cannot drain away the fluid.

‘It all happened so fast as he was fine in the morning but on the evening he was shaking his head which suggested he is in pain.

‘Five hours later, he was blind and his eye was removed!

Tao, 11, sadly lost his eyesight to glaucoma last year and had his second eye removed in January this year, leaving him completely blind

Owner Melanie Jackson from Shepton Mallet, Somerset said ‘guide dog’ puppy Oko is the perfect companion for Tao who needs guiding on walks

‘We were told his second eye will need removing to but we were able to control the pressure for a few weeks by applying eye drops.’

Tao was taught new commands for when he would be totally blind and his second eye was removed in January this year.

Despite being happy and able to walk off the lead, Melanie says something was still missing.

The pair were introduced when Oko just eight-weeks-old and they have formed ‘the sweetest bond’

They have become the best of friends and enjoy going on walks and playing tug of war together

‘We were pleasantly surprised when Tao began walking up and down the stairs just three days after his operation,’ she said.

‘But I just felt like he needed a buddy to help him and play with him now that he can no longer see.

‘We got Oko at eight-weeks-old and they have formed the sweetest bond.

‘Tao follows him around the fields and they sleep with each other.

‘We are in the process of training Tao to follow Oko so he doesn’t get in the way of any danger.’