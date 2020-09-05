Bob Baffert’s Authentic defeats favorite Tiz the Law to WIN the 146th Kentucky Derby

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Authentic has staved off a late charge from favorite Tiz the Law to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The victory for legendary trainer Bob Baffert’s Authentic eliminates the possibility of a Triple Crown victory for Tiz the Law, which won the Belmont Stakes in a commanding performance in June.

The Kentucky Derby, traditionally the first race in the Triple Crown, ran four months later than usual, and without paying spectators, due to precautions taken in the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiz the Law had been the heavy favorite at 3/5 odds, while Authentic was at 8 to 1.

Authentic (right) ridden by jockey John Velazquez runs down the stretch to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, defeating a late charge from favorite Tiz the Law (left)

Authentic, with jockey John Velazquez up, led from the backstretch, but was neck and neck with Tiz the Law coming out of the far turn into the homestretch.

Coming down the homestretch, hard-charging Authentic refused to be beaten, pulling ahead to win by barely one length.

It is Baffert’s sixth Kentucky Derby win.

