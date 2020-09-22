Bodies of police officer, others recovered from river 

From Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Three more bodies were on Monday pulled from a river in Ebonyi State after a bus plunged into it on Friday.

One of the recovered bodies was that of Livinus Mbah, a retired chief superintendent of police.

Police spokesperson Loveth Odah said the bodies have been deposited at Martha Memorial Hospital Afikpo.

Eighteen bodies have now been brought out of the river since the incident.

Ten bodies have yet to be removed from the water, but there were efforts to do so, Odah said.

Thirty-two persons were on the bus when it plunged into the river.

They were members of Christ Peculiar Assembly Church in Enugu returning home after a burial ceremony.

Four of the passengers were rescued alive including the driver, and were said to said to be responding to treatment.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor David Umahi have commiserated with relatives of the dead.