Bodycam shows cop getting dragged by fleeing suspect before it crashes, killing the driver 

A Utah police department has released the bodycam video that shows the moment an officer was dragged by a fleeing suspect’s car and thrown to the ground before the vehicle crashed into a patrol car and killed the driver following a traffic stop in July.

James Franklin, 23, was pulled over by an Ogden officer on July 21 for a seat belt violation.

During the stop, the officer noticed that the plates on the car did not match the vehicle’s registration.

Two other officers arrived to the scene a short time later. The footage shows that two officers tried to pull Franklin out of the driver’s seat.

Within a matter of moments, Franklin puts the car into gear and speeds off, dragging one of the officers with him.

The officer appeared to struggle with Franklin over the wheel as the car hit a speed of about 60mph, according to a police report obtained by KUTV.

He’s then heard radioing for help as Franklin sped off. The other responding officers rushed back to their cars to chase after Franklin and to help the injured officer.

Franklin’s vehicle later hit another police car head-on. Another video shows Franklin’s damaged car as officers rushed over to the vehicle.

Despite rendering medical aid, Franklin died at the scene.

