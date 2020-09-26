Boko Haram Ambush Borno State Government Convoy, Kill At Least Five Security Officials

Again, a convoy conveying officials of the Borno State Government has been ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists near Monguno town.

It was gathered that the state officials were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists on Friday while they were journeying to Baga, where Governor Babagana Zulum is expected to receive returning IDPs.

Reports say at least five security men might have been killed in the ambush, however, details remain sketchy as at press time.

While casualties include both police, military personnel, and an unspecified number of civilians, an Armoured Personnel Carrier belonging to the police as well as state government vehicles were reportedly hijacked in the attack.

Governor Zulum had earlier flown in an Airforce chopper to Baga, where he performed the Friday prayers with troops.

The governor is expected to receive about three thousand civilians who will be transported from IDP camps both in Maiduguri and Monguno on Saturday.

Friday’s attack comes two months after the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, narrowly escaped a terror attack in Baga town.

Governor Zulum had departed Maiduguri, the state capital for the northern part of the state in continuation of a food distribution programme, and the terrorists opened fire on his convoy.

Zulum, as a result, expressed disappointment at the inability of the military to rid Baga and environs of insurgents.

He said:

“You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here; if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base, then we should forget about Baga. I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful.”

The governor insisted that there is sabotage in the system that will not allow the insurgency to end in the North East, adding that some elements are trying to frustrate the effort of the government in ending the insurgency, stressing that “President Muhammadu Buhari needs to know the truth”.

