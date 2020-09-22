Boko Haram Ambush, Kill Top Military Official, Colonel DC Bako

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, lost one of its gallant men, Colonel DC Bako, commander of 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa, in an ambush on Sunday.

According to Ado Isa, the spokesman of the Nigeria Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Bako led a patrol to clear Boko Haram Terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m Sunday 20 September 2020.

He added that the troops cleared the ambush resulting in the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

Colonel Bako, according to Isa, was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment. He was reportedly recuperating well after a successful operation at the hospital.

He said “his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing at the hospital. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest, Amen.”

Full statement made available to Premium Times below:

“Operation LAFIYA DOLE wishes to intimate the general public of the demise of one of our gallant and finest war heroes Col DC Bako. “It could be recalled that the professional, gallant senior officer who always led from the front and a patriotic Nigerian, led a patrol to clear Boko Haram Terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m Sunday 20 September 2020. “Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment. “Sadly, however, he was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment. “The late senior officer was recuperating well after successful operation at the hospital, in good spirit and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing at the hospital. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest, Amen. “The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai on behalf of himself, gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and indeed well-meaning Nigerians hereby express his heartfelt condolences to his esteemed family. We are most grateful for his contributions and sacrifices to the motherland. “May God grant eternal rest to the gentle soul of Colonel DC Bako and the souls of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who paid the supreme prize in the defence of our fatherland.”

Like this: Like Loading...