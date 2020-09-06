Boko Haram: Nigerian military allays fears of Abuja, Kogi, Nasarawa residents

The Nigerian military has reacted to reports of Boko Haram terrorists occupying some forests in the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi and Nasarawa states.

This was in response to an internal memo purportedly signed by the Comptroller, Enforcement of the Nigeria Customs Service headquarters, H.A Sabo, disclosing that the terrorist group has camped in five prominent locations in Abuja with plans to unleash terror on residents of the city.

“Further reports have it that they are planning to attack some selected targets within the territory. They are reported to have set up their camps in the following identified enclaves:

“Kunyam Bush along airport road off DIA Staff Quarters-Abuja; Robochi/Gwagwalada Forest; Kwaku forest, Kuje, Abuja; Unaisha forest in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State and Gegu forest, close.to Idu town in Kogi State,” stated the memo which was not outrightly denied as fake by the Customs spokesperson.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday morning, the spokespersons of the Customs service and the Nigerian Army, Joseph Attah and Sagir Musa respectively, denied knowledge of the circulated memo.

Mr Attah said that he is not aware of the source of the documents, promising that the service will do a thorough investigation.

None of those contacted stated expressly that the information is false.

However, the spokesperson of the Defence Headquarters, John Enenche, allayed the fears of residents, noting that security agencies have been alerted.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to reassure residents of FCT and other adjoining states that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have been on red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory and other States of the country. This is an imperative sequel to a purported memorandum from the Nigeria Customs Service warning it’s staff on a possible attack on the FCT,” the major-general said.

He said the military and other security and intelligences are working hard to ensure no Book Haram attack occurs in those states.

“The general public is thus advised to go about their lawful businesses undeterred,” he stated, advising the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity accordingly.

Boko Haram insurgency has claimed the lives of thousands and rendered millions homeless, particularly in the Northeastern parts of the country.

Although the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2015 presidential election accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of complacency in fighting the insurgency, the APC-led government of President Buhari has not proved to be efficient in the fight against the insurgents either.

Apart from Boko Haram, Nigeria is also battling other security challenges including terrorism, kidnapping and banditry.