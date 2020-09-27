Boko Haram Terrorists And Family Members Surrender To Troops

Sequel to sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operation by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East, 13 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) alongside 6 women and 17 children from Kodila village have surrendered to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

This is according to Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations.

In his statement on Sunday, Major Enenche noted that the suspects and their family members who surrendered on 26 September 2020, have been receiving medical attention at the 21 Special Armoured Brigade Medical Centre.

“The suspects are currently undergoing thorough profiling and investigation in line with global best practice in handling such cases,” the Defence Spokesman stated.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remain resolute, determined, and committed to sustaining the tempo of the operations.