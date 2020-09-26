Bolaji Akinboro leaves Cellulant

By Olushola Victor

The beautiful journey of Bolaji Akinboro as co-founder of Cellulant Nigeria Limited has ended.

Sources close to the Fintech company established in 2014 told Social Circuit that the co-founder has resigned his position as the Chief Executive Officer. Some other staff are also said to have exited the firm.

Just last year, Cellulant’s agricultural event was widely celebrated. So, it came as a shock to industry watchers when news of Akinboro’s sudden resignation emerged.

The former CEO is a pioneer of some top agricultural, payment and work creation initiatives in Nigeria.

Cellulant was founded in 2004 with Co-CEO Ken Njoroge from Kenya and in 2018, received the largest investment in the history of FinTech companies in Africa with dominant market position across 12 Sub-Saharan countries – Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Malawi.