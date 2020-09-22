Bomb Scare At Enugu Police Headquarters

‘It is not true’ – Enugu PPRO

There are reports that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was thrown at the Enugu State Police Headquarters on Monday night, September 21, 2020.

Some sources who pleaded anonymity told The Street Journal that the bomb was thrown at the Police Headquarters by persons suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), adding that efforts are ongoing to identify the perpetrators.

The Street Journal gathered that till this moment, the bomb did not explode and insiders allege that an Anti-Bomb Squad must have neutralized the explosive.

However, when The Street Journal contacted the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, he claimed he was not aware of such an occurrence.

He said:

“I am not aware that such happened at the headquarters. I will need to verify the authenticity of this information.”

Meanwhile, this would not be the first time a police station in Nigeria will have an encounter with IEDs.

While bomb blasts have in the past rocked some police stations in the North-East and North-West, one that will not be forgotten in a hurry, is that of the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The bomb which went-off on Thursday, June 15, 2011, was so powerful that it destroyed more than 30 cars.

The radical Islamist group notorious for bombings and killings in the NorthEast, Boko Haram, claimed responsibility for the attack.

