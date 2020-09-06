BON Awards set to premiere documentary On Dele Momodu, Mayor Akinpelu

Best of Nollywood (BON), organisers of the annual, pan-Nigeria, movie industry, travelling BON Awards, is set to premiere its latest documentary on two pioneers of Nigeria celebrity reporting, Chief Dele Momodu (Bob Dee) and Mayor Akinpelu, titled ‘Pathfinders’ on Monday, September 7 in Lagos.

The event, which is to be a dual-purpose one will also see the launch of Seun Oloketuyi’s (Mr BON) maiden book publication titled ‘From Me To You, The Story Of BON Awards’.

According to Oloketuyi, a journalist, founder of BON Awards and the executive producer of the documentary, ‘Pathfinders’ is a first of its kind documentary focused on two of Nigeria’s media giants who have contributed immensely to the growth of celebrity reportage in Nigeria. It chronicles the journalistic history of the two pathfinders, whom many journalists owe their careers to today.

“The reality is that many celebrity reporters cannot tell their stories without mentioning Bob Dee or Mayor Akinpelu, they have been exceptional in their dedication to their craft, and that inspired the documentary, ‘Pathfinders’,” he said.

Oloketuyi added that the documentary is aimed at telling a story and inspiring young celebrity reporters. Speaking on his maiden effort as an author, he revealed that just as the title suggests, ‘From Me To You, The Story Of BON Awards’ is the story of the BON Awards.

“The foreword of the book was written by Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State, who coincidentally was the first governor to host the awards.

“The book will be officially launched at the premiere of the documentary,” Oloketuyi added.

He further revealed that the premiere and unveiling would be for a small, selected few in tandem with the COVID-19 inspired protocols, and the event, which would be strictly by invitation would follow all guidelines laid out by the government to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the virus.

