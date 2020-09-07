Book Review: Contending with a nation’s goliaths

The banking system is characterised by gross violations, so too the judiciary and all the other public institutions. An immediate consequence is that well-thought out policies are distorted to make room for inefficiency which benefits only the manipulators to the detriment of the larger populace.

Fuel subsidy provides a glaring example as as tool for shaping positive economic impact, yet the Goliaths and their allies are able to turn it into “a rent-seeking system fashioned to benefit banks, traders, government officials and all sorts of middlemen.”

At every turn policies and regulations are deliberately rigged without a care so that the public institutions become anti-people every step of the away even in such things as responding to official letters or in registering a trademark or patent.

Olorunfemi highlights the situation with several examples including these personal experiences in The Devil is not in the Politics in the article “Nigeria’s Anti-People Public Institutions and the ‘ise-ijoba’ Syndrome”.

A services platform was set up by the Federal Government not too long ago. It is a month since we engaged with them to register a trademark. No response has come, beyond the initial acknowledgement of receipt of application. How does anyone do business in an environment where the rule of law is away on vacation ? To get justice in the court requires a lot of prayer and fastng – a case we instituted in court against a bank since 2012 is yet to commence hearing even with the front-loading system in Lagos. (TDINITP p203)

These deliberate distortions and manipulations have become cancerous to the extent that they have affected the mindset of the citizenry.

Thus the Goliaths are able to continue to exploit the system and even when there is a semblance of change, they so easily change the narrative and work against anything that would render them irrelevant.

A case in point is the 2015 general elections where the incumbent lost for the time in Nigeria’s political history. The author provides a compelling background for this historic outcome and explains that it was a reaction to the accumulation of the ills that had become untenable within the system. So the eventual winner merely provided a rallying point for the collective expression of angst.

Yet the new path envisaged by that electoral victory has been strewn with serious obstacles because on the one hand those who lost out and in collaboration with the Goliaths are untiring in frustrating the possibilities of change.

Unfortunately, per contra, those who propel the new direction are not doing enough to overcome the hurdles being thrown at them.

So the point is that tough decisions need to be made and followed through with all the commitment necessary because in reality, politics is not a game for gentlemen. In the Biblical narrative featuring Goliath, the giant is eventually vanquished by a determined minnow called David.

Olorunfemi appears to argue that genuine change is possible through a renewed mindset and a willingness to engage the forces of distortion and manipulation. For such a situation to arise, generality of the populace must come to an understanding that change begins with the individual.

We must also begin to question the seeming established nomenclatures that have become vehicles of manipulation. Is there anything like true Federalism ? Is there a perfect constitution? Are strong institutions possible?

The success story of Cadbury is featured in an article and is clearly intended to show that with proper vision and planning and willing adherents, a strong institution can be created with benefits that can be transposed to the larger society thereby creating a ripple effect of progress.

But achieving such success and progress requires a positive vision, the appropriate determination and will to overcome the established system of the Goliaths. There is no place for fence sitting. No place for a negative mindset.

No place for allowing the old ways of emtrenched marginalisation to continue unhindered. The June 12 experience is highlighted as an example of a collectivisation that can work .

In what can pass for a manifesto Olorunfemi propounds in Politics is not a Game for Gentlemen what he terms “16 Random Laws of Politics” and these are:

1. Never underestimate the power of silence.

2. Never forget the base.

3. Never underestimate the power of influence.

4. Never forget that politics is a contest.

5. Get your timing right.

6. Know when to strike,

7. There is a time to sow and a time to reap.

8. You must serve your way up.

9. The end of politics is action.

10. Play with emotion, but don’t get emotional.

11. Know when to pull back, never lose sight of tomorrow.

12. Disruption is not by mouth.

13. What you are seeing is not what you are seeing.

14. Never forget to carry your people along.

15. Politics is essentially not about right or wrong.

16. Know the laws so that you can know how to break them.

In these three books, Olorunfemi establishes himself as one willing to think out of the box as some of his positions clearly show. One would , for instance, expect that given his South West origin and attachment for June 12 and the current crop of progressives, he would align himself with their perception of federalism, fuel subsidy, and constitutional change.

That, however, is not the case as he appears willing to buck the trend but in a pragmatic and well-reasoned manner.