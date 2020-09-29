Boomerang’s Magic Makers celebrate Nigeria’s independence with 60 reasons

• Nigerian children featured in new series to commemorate day

In two days’ time, Nigerians, in the world over, will raise the national flag, sing the anthem and observe a key moment in the country’s history, as it observes 60 years of independence from Britain.

To celebrate this milestone, Boomerang has prepared something special for young viewers with fun activities, engagements, testimonials, and everything in-between to help commemorate this important day in Nigeria’s history.

Tagged the Magic Makers Initiative, the programme is all about inspiring creativity to make those magical moments shine just a little brighter. The series, which kicked off on Mother’s Day, followed by Father’s Day, allows little ones to show off their wildest, craziest, and imaginative ideas to the community.

For this third edition, Nigerian children will join in the Independence Day celebrations – customarily observed by spending the day with family or visiting friends and having a traditional meal together – by sharing the fruits of their creative imaginations with their peers across Africa, showcasing their cultural diversity.

Launched about two weeks ago, Boomerang’s Magic Makers website will give children 60 reasons to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day through a video series providing children with a voice, showcasing their stories, and giving them a platform to share cool, creative ideas to mark the day. From specially designed crafts to yummy recipes, DIY stop-motion tutorials, quizzes to interactive activities and games to encourage creative thinking, the website will keep kids entertained with refreshed, fun, new stuff to discover until the end of October.

According to Adrien Fallau, Senior Director, Brand & Digital – France, Africa, Israel, and French-speaking EMEA, Warner Media, “Nigerian children can now join in the Independence Day celebrations – customarily observed by spending the day with family or visiting friends and having a traditional meal together – by sharing the fruits of their creative imaginations with their peers across Africa, showcasing their cultural diversity” he said

The programme will be aired across the whole continent, offering video testimonials from local Nigerian kids on how they celebrate Independence Day with their family, and how their friends, across Africa, can make their celebrations a little more special too.