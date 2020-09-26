Borno Attack: Police Confirm Death Of Eight Officers, Others

Police patrol

The police authorities in Borno State have confirmed the death of eight officers following an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Baga area of the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Edet Okon, the Command said three other members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price.

The police spokesman explained that 13 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries, adding that they were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, eight policemen and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price,” he said.

“Thirteen other persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

Okon also reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force in protecting the lives and properties of the residents of the state.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Bello Makwashi assured members of the public that the Force “will not relent in providing the needed security for the good citizens of Borno State at all times.”

Baga town came under serious attack on Friday when the convoy of the Borno State Government was travelling, where Governor Babagana Zulum is expected to receive returning IDPs.

The officials were ambushed by the insurgents, with uncertainty trailing the real casualty figure.

An Armoured Personnel Carrier belonging to the police as well as state government vehicles were reportedly hijacked in the attack.

Governor Zulum had flown in an Airforce chopper to Baga earlier, where he performed the Friday prayers with troops.