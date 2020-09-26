Borno: NAF destroys terrorists’ camps, kills dozens of insurgents

The Nigerian Air Task Force (ATF) codenamed Operation Hail Storm II has destroyed terrorists’ camps, killing dozens of insurgents in Borno.

The aerial bombardment of terrorist’s hideout camps was conducted on September 23, 2020 on the shores of Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest. Announcing the aerial operations yesterday in Maiduguri, Defense Media Operation’s Coordinator, John Eneche said Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed their hideouts and neutralized several insurgents at Bula Sabo and Dole in various locations. According to him, the multiple attacks were to mark the launch of a new subsidiary operation tagged, Hail Storm II. He said the air operation is aimed at taking out identified ISWAP and BHT targets in Lake Chad region and Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

On how camps and terrorists were destroyed, he said, “The attack at Bula Sabo, on the fringes of the forest was executed after credible intelligence reports,” noting that the report indicated that a group of buildings in the settlement were being used as dwellings for Boko Haram commanders.