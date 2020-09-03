Botswana: Mosojane Calls for Enlightment On GBV

Mosojane — Kgosi Sibangani Mosojane of Mosojane has called for anti-gender based violence (GBV) educational campaigns to be extended to small villages.

In an interview on Tuesday, Kgosi Mosojane stated that he believed GBV awareness campaigns were more focused on cities, towns and major villages.

This, he said, disadvantaged victims in small villages who might be subjected to abuse but did not know where to turn to.

Kgosi Mosojane said educators should adopt an encompassing approach to cater for all groups, adding that some people had no access to social media or television.

He stated that in most circumstances, GBV victims only approached social workers when perpetrators had inflicted pain on them instead of informing counsellors when they saw the first signs.

He further noted that in some cases, two to three villages shared one social worker, which he said was overwhelming and restraining for those villages.

He highlighted that educational campaigns in villages and small settlements would reach out to those unable to open up to social workers p.

Kgosi Mosojane stated that GBV was sensitive due to victims fearing to be stigmatised.

He said some victims failed to report acts of violence to protect their dignity, adding that societal pressure had perpetuated myths that men could not be abused.

He said people in rural settlements harbored acts of violence because of lack of information as to who they should talk to, adding that educational campaigns would help the society to open up and stand up against violence of any form.

Kgosi said it was important for a multi sectorial approach pertaining to GBV in order for all to join hands to prevent it from occurring.

He stated that Botswana should adopt a proactive approach against GBV where police, dikgosi, social workers, counsellors and gender officers would come together to formulate strategies aimed at reaching communities.

He highlighted that gender offices in major villages should roll out their campaigns to villages and settlements and investigate cases of GBV rather than wait for victims to come to their offices.

He stated that culture also contributed to abuse in that some people still believed that inflicting pain on one’s partner was an affirmation of love.

Kgosi Mosojane noted that most of their cases registered with dikgosi were GBV ones, which upon investigating they realised that society still lacked knowledge on what abuse was.

He stressed that he believed GBV campaigns should be loud and visible to everyone.

Source : BOPA