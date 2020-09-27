Daily News

BREAKING: 126 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 11 states, FCT

By
0
Post Views: Visits 27

By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 58,324 on Sunday night following 126 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

FCT recorded 30 of the 126 cases, followed by Lagos with 24, Rivers with 23 and Ogun 13.

The rest are: “Katsina – 9, Plateau – 9, Ondo – 6, Kaduna – 4, Kwara – 4, Imo – 2, Bauchi – 1, Edo – 1”

ADVERTISEMENT

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 58,324 of which 49,794 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,108 lives.

Lagos govt unveils plans for 2020 economic summit

Previous article

Dickson vs Akene: leaked audio causes ripples in Bayelsa

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News